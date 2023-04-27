Peacock attack reported in the Bronx

A peacock, roaming the streets of the Bronx in New York City, bit a man in the leg last night–or on the pants. Reports of the incident are unclear. The Gothamist:

"I thought I was buggin'," the man, identified as Mike, says in the video. "It started running up the hill to go into traffic. We had to try and keep the bird safe. We chased him all the way in. I trapped him inside the gate."

And that was when the peacock struck, he says.

"He got tied in the gate and I tried to pet and he grabbed my pants. Then the motherf*** flew in the tree!"