Thai American artist Astria Suparak's Virtually Asian is a short video essay that looks at how science-fiction filmmakers fill the backgrounds of their futuristic worlds with nebulous Asian faces while filling their featured cast with white ones. Particularly prevalent are the Asian hologram advertisements that apparently occupy every cityscape in the future, from Blade Runner (1982) to A.I. (2001) to Minority Report (2002), and do we even need to start in on Ghost in the Shell (2017)?
Watch a supercut of sci-fi movies that use Asian bodies without casting Asian characters
