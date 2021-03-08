Black Magic Craft's best dungeon crafting projects

One of my favorite and most watched "dungeon crafting" channels is Black Magic Craft. I love Jeremy's skill, his restless creativity, and the varied projects that he works on, from scratch builds and kit bashes to 3D printed terrain and dioramas, covering fantasy, sci-fi, horror, cyberpunk, and more.



In this video, Jeremy runs through the ten projects that he's most proud of and why. I have loved all of the project videos to these and the final products. He links to all of them in the description.



Image: Screengrab