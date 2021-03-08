In this incredible court hearing Zoom meeting an alleged abuser is discovered to be at victim's house

In this video of a court procedure in Sturgis, Michigan, we see Judge Jeffrey Middleton in the upper-left corner overseeing a case in which Coby James Harris (bottom row, right) has been charged with assault with intent to create great bodily harm, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Prosector Deborah Davis is in the middle row on the left. Defense lawyer Paul Gibson is in the middle row on the right. The alleged victim, Mary Lindsey is in the bottom row on the left.

Fast forward to 4 minutes to watch prosector Davis interview alleged victim Lindsey, who describes the alleged assault. Lindsey seems reluctant to describe what happened and downplays the phone call she made to the police that night.

Prosector Davis then tells the judge she thinks that defendant Harris is in the same house as Lindsey and says she is extremely concerned for Lindsey's safety. At about 8 minutes in the judge asks Lindsey where she is, and she tells him she is at home. The judge then asks Harris if he is in the same house as Lindsey. Harris says he's not. The judge tells Harris to take his phone outside and show the address of the house, but Harris says he can't because his phone battery is "at 2 percent" and will die if he unplugs it.

At that point prosecutor Davis tells the judge that the police at already at Lindsey's house knocking on the door. Lindsey gets up to answer the door. Shortly after that Harris gets up, too and his camera shuts off.

Prosector Davis says, "We may need to adjourn this, your honor. We would ask that his bond be canceled."

A bit before the 12-minute point, defendant Harris turns his phone on for a second, then it goes dark again. It looks like he is still in the house. At 13.5 minutes Harris appears again, this time being recorded on Harris's phone. He's got a cigarette in his mouth and he tells the judge, "Me and Mary both don't want the no-contact. I ask that that be dropped. I'm sorry I lied to you. I knew the cops were outside."

The judge says, "My advice is don't say anything else. Take the cigarette out of your mouth. The hearing is adjourned. Your bond is canceled… In addition, the prosecutor is probably also going to charge you with obstruction of justice. It may be a situation of you and Mary want the bond conditions lifted, you want them lifted, she does not. We're serious as a heart attack. It's the first time I ever had anybody sitting in the next room potentially intimidating a witness — "

Defendant Harris interrupts the judge again, but the judge cuts him short. "Don't say any more about it. Your bond is canceled. You're digging your hole. You hit bottom and you're continuing to dig. Officers are directed to take him into custody on a bond violation."