I would wager this woman took all of her pyrotechnic knowledge from movies. She probably thought she would toss her lit match into the gas-soaked car, it would dramatically flame up and she would get to walk away from it in slow motion wearing a cold stare as it exploded behind her. But instead, what if she hastily dumped gas on the back seat and the fumes built up in that confined space when she lit a match? Watch.

Fortunately, she seemed well enough to get away, but likely without eyebrows.