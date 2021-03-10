Defendant's driver license suspended, shows up in a car for court

Earlier this week I posted a video from Judge Jeffrey Middleton's YouTube court hearings. It turns out he has more highly entertaining videos.

Here's one in which an arrogant young gentleman with a suspended license and a ton of unpaid fines is called out for being in the driver's seat of a car for his hearing. Judge Middleton doesn't take kindly to the fact that he's wearing a cap during the hearing. The judge grows frustrated with the defendant's attitude and finally gives him a choice: "Do you want to pay your damn fine or do you want to go to jail?" When the man continues to cop a 'tude, the judge threatens to increase his sentence from 35 days to 90 days. In the end, the judge lets him off easily and puts him on a payment plan and seven days in the slammer.