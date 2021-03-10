A girl plays a sweet song on her concertina, and the cows fall in love with her.
Watch these cows become enchanted by a little girl's concertina performance
- COMMENTS
- cows
- music
In the Beatles' "Hey Jude," you can hear someone say "Fucking hell!"
I've listened to "Hey Jude" my entire life but had never noticed that at 2:58 in the song, one of the Beatles yells "Whoa! Fucking hell!" From Beatles History: Although engineer Geoff Emerick was not present for this recording session, he relates an occurrence of this day that made it onto the finished product. In… READ THE REST
Popcorn popping controls robotic drum set to play free jazz solo
Roboticist and musician Moritz Simon Geist built the "Jazz Popcorn Robot," a contraption that enables popping kernels to trigger a robotic drum kit. Dig that out jazz. Man. READ THE REST
Watch Weird Al's home movies
Thanks to my son, there's been something of a "Weird Al" Yankovic revival at our house. Above is a selection of Weird Al's home movies that were included in his Poodle Hat Enhanced CD (2003). READ THE REST
Learn how to use Ableton Live 11 like an industry pro for $35 with these courses
If you love music, then you likely had Feb. 23 circled on your calendar for a long time. No, it wasn't an album release or concert date. It's the day music makers were finally able to get their hands on Ableton Live 11, one of the most powerful music production tools ever created. The latest… READ THE REST
These Zap It Electric Rackets raise your bug-killing game to new heights
Fly swatters are an exercise in futility. You stand there with a ridiculous piece of floppy plastic in your hand, flailing wildly to smack a microscopic bug who always dodges, then undoubtedly laughs his little bug face off at your general incompetence. Flies are bad enough, but when the stakes raise to little bloodsucking mosquitoes,… READ THE REST
The Twisty Glass Mini Combo makes a quick smoke break easier than ever
It's not an easy world these days for smokers. Sure, some states like Illinois and North Carolina are granting smokers priority status for the COVID vaccine. However, that's really just an acknowledgment that they're a higher risk for contracting and suffering from the illness than others. Since pulling out a pipe or vape pen for… READ THE REST