This is a wonderful interview with early Apple sound designer Jim Reekes.
The story of the 'sosumi' beep and other iconic Apple sounds
- COMMENTS
- apple
- sosumi
- startup chime
Apple locked this guy out of his iCloud, App Store, and Apple ID accounts
Dustin Curtis ("Designer. Investor. Nomad.") suddenly found himself locked out of most of his Apple services and multiple calls to Apple didn't help. He finally figured out the problem – a mistake with an equipment return led to an unpaid charge on his Apple Card. So Apple took the drastic step of kicking off the… READ THE REST
Apple hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio will step down, focus on new project yet to be revealed
Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, is planning to step down to oversee a new project, the company announced Monday, providing no further details on the longtime executive's latest role. Could this be related to the iPhone maker's foray into self-driving car technology? Your guess in the Boing Boing BBS. From Reuters: Riccio will report… READ THE REST
One man's search for the exact shade of "Apple Beige"
With the apple ][ in 1977, Apple ushered in a case color that had an outside influence. But what are the exact values of Apple beige? Ben Zotto took a deep dive and found the answer in a bottle of paint. I came by this relic, a remarkable artifact of the fledgling home computer era. It's… READ THE REST
This at-home DNA test kit is like 23andMe for your cat, and it's just $130
Dogs wear practically everything they feel and think right on their expressively furry faces. But your cat? They usually play things a lot closer to the chest. Of course, no pet is going to walk up and offer their full genealogy and biographical history, but cats always seem to be particularly inscrutable. And unless you… READ THE REST
The Salted Smart Insoles bring the genius of wearable tech to the insides of your shoes
If you're an avid golfer, you probably know that the sport requires a ton of walking, and you probably think you're pretty darn good at it. However, there's a chance that you may not be quite the professional walker that you think you are. If you suffer from poor body balance or posture, there are… READ THE REST
Learn how to become an Adobe Creative Cloud expert with this $34 training package
The Adobe Creative Cloud isn't just about putting together presentations or knocking out work projects. In fact, this standard bearing program for digital media makers everywhere has Creative in its name with good reason. If you hurry, you might even be able to get Adobe to foot the bill for your exploration of video, photography, digital… READ THE REST