Gentleman who left DNA on half-eaten sausage at crime scene caught 9 years later

While an Albanian gentleman was robbing somebody in Germany in 2012, he was tempted by some sausage that belonged to the victim and helped himself to a bite. Foolishly, the 30-year-old burglar left the rest of the wiener behind. Nine years later, his DNA has been matched to said wiener – mystery case solved.

From The Guardian:

Officers from the Nordrhein-Westfalen force said in a statement the DNA pattern did not produce a direct hit at the time but that automatic comparisons with international databases led to a link later on. The connection was made after French police took a DNA sample from a man involved in a violent crime that matched the burglary sample, alerting investigators. However, the statute of limitations on the burglary has expired, meaning the suspect is unlikely to be extradited to Germany. Schwelm police said the suspect remains free.

What still remains a mystery is what type of sausage helped solve the crime, although it's said to be of the hard variety.

