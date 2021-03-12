Police in Brazil raided a suspected hacker's apartment. When the cops took him into the room with his computer, he tried to shut it off but a quick-moving officer blocked him.
Watch this hacker desperately try to shut his computer off during a police raid
The water in a Tampa Bay plant was hacked remotely, raising the lye to dangerous levels
Hackers managed to break into a Tampa Bay water plant and momentarily poison the water, remotely, on Friday. Fortunately, a plant operator noticed his mouse moving across his computer screen. Although he thought it was nothing at first, minutes later he noticed the levels of sodium hydroxide – or lye, used in liquid drain cleaners… READ THE REST
Internet-based chastity belts hijacked by malicious hackers
Oh man. A bluetooth-controlled chastity belt was the recent victim of a hacker attack. The Cellmate Chastity Cage, made by Chinese company Qiui, was designed so that users are able to lock and unlock their sex partner's penis prison remotely. Users caught in the attack were threatened with having their genitals locked in permanently unless… READ THE REST
Hacker Marcus Hutchins and the massive cyberattack he thwarted
Earth's Deadliest [Computer] Virus is a great overview of the 2017 Wannacry ransomware attack, and Marcus Hutchins' efforts to halt its progress. The Disrupt video is based on the terrific Wired article by Andy Greenberg, which describes Hutchins' arrest and questioning about the Kronos banking malware he had written as a teen: For those minutes,… READ THE REST
