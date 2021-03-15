Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Queen kneeling on Meghan Markle's neck

Charlie Hebdo, the satirical French newspaper, ran a cartoon on its cover depicting the Queen of England kneeling on Meghan Markle's neck. It has enraged Britain's royal toadies, obviously, but also activists unhappy to see violence against black people used as a punchline.

The cartoon, published Saturday, is titled "WHY MEGHAN QUIT BUCKINGHAM," with Meghan drawn to say: "Because I couldn't breathe anymore!"

Posing the Queen as killer cop Derek Chauvin is a good joke, but it is très Hebdo to be blind or indifferent to the bad one made by posing the Duchess of Sussex as George Floyd.