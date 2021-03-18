Quincy the cat, a ping pong-pro in the making, already plays better than I do, even when I'm holding a paddle!
Watch this athletic cat hit every ping pong ball that flies over the net
- COMMENTS
- cats
- Delightful Creatures
- kitty sports
- ping pong
A surfer finds his lost board 4 years later, 1,700 miles away
In 2017, surfer Danny Griffiths lost his "favorite big wave board" while surfing a huge wave in Tasmania. "There were about five of us surfing, and on my very last wave, I had to jump off at the end as it was one of the bigger waves of the day," he told abc.net.au. He and… READ THE REST
12 GOP members voted not to honor Capitol police for protecting Congress during Jan 6 overthrow attempt
A bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to all Capitol police officers WHO protected Congress from right-wing terrorists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 passed 413-12. The twelve who voted against awarding the officers with Congress's "highest expression of national appreciation" included members of the GOP and Qanon paties: Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Matt… READ THE REST
Watch the incredible sales video for Rockwell Automation's Retroencabulator
This 1997 pitch for Rockwell Automation's Retroencabulator makes me feel like an idiot for not already owning one. The technology improves upon a 1944 machine called the turboencabulator: The original machine had a base plate of prefabulated amulite, surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two main spurving bearings were… READ THE REST
The Lover app could revolutionize your sex life in the best ways possible
We realize this is a touchy subject, but we want to talk about your sex life. We all get that it's a tough topic to talk about. But the numbers show an increasing percentage of people, particularly young men, have become sexually inactive during the last 20 years. Meanwhile, one in two women and one… READ THE REST
The SuperCap 2 is the vehicle jump starter that absolutely never fails
Keeping a jump starter in your car or truck always feels like a brilliantly resourceful way to ensure you're never stranded in the middle of nowhere with a dead battery. In many cases, it actually is brilliantly resourceful. However, it doesn't quite feel so brilliant when you pull the starter out of the deep recesses… READ THE REST
Build the perfect resume with this complete get-a-job package
While the U.S. job market has certainly improved since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're still a long way from back to normal. There were 9.5 million fewer American jobs available last month versus February 2020. And of the 10 million U.S. workers that were listed as unemployed last month, almost 4 million were… READ THE REST