This isn't the first time this chimp has gone through this bedtime routine. First a hot soapy shower, then he puts on his underwear, then he brushes his teeth, combs his fur, and crawls into bed. He has almost as many pillows as I do!
Chimp enjoys a soapy shower, then brushes teeth before bedtime kiss
