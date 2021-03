The blockhead Sean Hannity was caught unawares last night coming back from commercial break. With his grandpa reading glasses askew and vaping like a teen in a high school bathroom he jolted back to character. "Uh oh," was all he said before plowing forward to his regular hate-the-libs dog and pony show.

Further proof that no one looks cool vaping. https://t.co/Vy8cIgQpqU — Mike Sause (pronounced like 'sauce') (@TheMikeSause) March 19, 2021

For some, this is the first time we have heard of Hannity being a vaper but it's his thing and hes been caught before, like here. I have no problem with it. I know lots of scumbags who vape.