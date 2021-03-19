Kermit the Frog is done with little girl's nonsense

Kevin Reome

In one of the cutest Sesame Street classic videos a young girl trolls Kermit the Frog while singing the "ABC's" song, by arbitrarily saying "Cookie Monster" instead of letters. With some editing we see Kermit join "Thug Life" after he reaches his breaking point with the young lady's shenanigans. No one from Cookie Monster's camp could be reached for comment.