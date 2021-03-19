No surprise that Prince would play basketball with plenty of soul and style. His love of the game is well-known. The dance rehearsal studio at Paisley Park was outfitted with a hoop, and there's that fantastic high school yearbook photo seen below. Of course, the concert clip above reminded the Internet of this 2004 Chapelle's Show skit—"Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories — Prince":
Watch Prince play basketball
