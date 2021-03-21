On The Tonight Show, John Oliver asks Alexa: "How bad are Amazon working conditions?"

Last Monday night, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, while playing a word guessing game with an Amazon Alexa, guest John Oliver first told the snoopy AI to: "Speak from your heart, Alexa, your rotten heart." Then, he asked it (to the gasps and nervous laughter of the audience): "How bad are Amazon working conditions?" and "What is Union busting?"



Fallon, ever the corporate shill, seemed uncomfortable with the questioning and shut them down before we could hear how Alexa might answer or what more Oliver might say in response.

Thank you @iamjohnoliver for asking @Amazon Alexa about working conditions and union busting #BAmazon in Bessemer, Alabama.



No thank you @jimmyfallon for shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/VbMKho0wY5 — Athena 🦉 (@athenaforall) March 17, 2021

