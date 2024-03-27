Wisconsin Supreme Court affirms that Amazon drivers are employees, not independent contractors

The Wisconsin Supreme Court let a ruling stand which declared Amazon drivers are employed by the company, not independent contractors. This entitles them to statutory employment protections and requires Amazon to follow related rules and regulations—and pay taxes.

The court, in a unanimous decision, said the appeal was "improvidently granted," meaning the Supreme Court should not have reviewed the case. That decision dismissing the case, issued after the court heard oral arguments, leaves a 2023 Wisconsin appeals court ruling against Amazon in place. That ruling found that drivers in the Amazon Flex program are a part of the state's unemployment insurance system and entitled to jobless pay if they are laid off. The decision means an Amazon subsidiary, Amazon Logistics, will likely be hit with a tax bill of more than $200,000.

