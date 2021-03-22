A small volcano near Reykjavik, Iceland erupted on Friday after 800 years of dormancy. Bjorn Steinbekk piloted his drone right through it.
Astonishing drone footage of Iceland volcano
- 3 COMMENTS
- DRONES
- volcanoes
1965 commercial for Nestle Quik voices concern over computers stealing jobs
The opening line of dialogue in this 1965 TV commercial for Nestle Quik was, "I see automation displaces labor in your organization, too, Dr. Slump." I'm sure the little kids loved it. Kudos to the creative agency that made the commercial and for getting Nestle to sign off on it! Incidentally this commercial reportedly helped… READ THE REST
Watch a fish's fantastic escape from its sidewalk prison back to watery safety
I like to think that this that fish escaped down the sewer and made its way back to the freedom of the open seas. One can dream. READ THE REST
Jeanine Pirro cuts off guest praising President Biden and ends interview
Embalmed talking head Jeanine Pirro had had enough factual information on her Fox News segment and abruptly ended the interview with prominent immigration attorney David Leopold as they discussed the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Because if you continually say nice things about President Biden on her show you're out! via HuffPost: "Jeanine, just… READ THE REST
These quick-dry paint pens explode with color to create indelible art
Sometimes, art is transitory and of-the-moment. It comes, it goes, and everyone moves on. Other times, an artist wants to make sure to leave their mark forever. That's where paint pens come in. While a paint pen can certainly add a wash of color to any standard sheet of paper, that oil-based permanent ink is… READ THE REST
PocketGuitar packs the playing power of a real guitar in the size of a guitar pick
We used to just laugh at those wannabe guitar gods playing air guitar in public. On a bus, in a restaurant, or just walking down the street, seeing someone pluck strings on an instrument that isn't really there is inherently funny. Of course, while that used to just be a sign of a music lover… READ THE REST
These 10 cat accessory deals should make your feline and you happy
You heard it from your mom or dad when you were a kid — and like much of what your parents told you back then, it's 100 percent true. Animals are a big responsibility. Of course, we all appreciate the companionship a cat or dog offers, but that doesn't mean that love comes cheap. According… READ THE REST