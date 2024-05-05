Up your cloud storage with 1TB from Koofr, now under $130!

TL;DR: From priceless pics to important documents, Koofr Cloud Storage ensures all your media stays safe, yet accessible. Now, a 1TB lifetime plan is only $129.97 (reg. $810) with code KOOFR!

You can tell quite a bit about a person just by looking at them, but if you take a gander into their devices, you'll see their entire life! Needless to say, everyone has a lot of important stuff stored in their laptops, tablets, and phones, but ensuring it all stays safe as they store it on the cloud is a whole other story.

Finding a secure storage system for your important digital files is no joke, and Koofr is the obvious choice. That's because unlike other digital storage subscriptions out there, Koofr never requires recurring payments for you to use their services — a 1TB plan is now only $129.97 (reg. $810) with code KOOFR!

Koofr is accessible on all your devices, whether that's your iPhone, PC, or even WebDav. It's got a super intuitive interface, so anyone from tech newbies to tech savants can easily navigate the platform.

You can access your media anywhere with this cloud storage solution, and connect Koofr to other cloud accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive to keep your cloud storage centralized.

With 1TB of space, there's plenty of room for all your family vacay photos, videos of your dog, important documents, and more. If there are duplicates, Koofr's advanced file management will automatically get rid of the duplicates that take up unnecessary space.

Worried about nosy hackers? Never fear, since Koofr has a strict no-tracking policy for its users. Plus, anything you transfer to Koofr is fully encrypted at rest and during transfers, ensuring no one but you can access or view your content!

Safely store your content on the cloud with lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage, now just $129.97 when you enter code KOOFR at checkout!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.