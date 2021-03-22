I am in love with this '72 Olds Delta 88 Royale convertible

As comfortable as a living room, this V8 Oldsmobile Delta convertible would be fantastic on a road trip… except for the price of gas.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1972 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale convertible is finished in red with a power-folding white soft top over a matching interior and was acquired by the seller around three years ago. Power comes from a 350ci L33 Rocket V8 with a two-barrel carburetor paired with a Turbo-Hydramatic three-speed automatic transmission, and additional features include a period-style push-button AM/FM radio with an auxiliary input, air conditioning, an analog clock, and wire wheel covers. Servicing in preparation for the sale included replacement of the carburetor. This Delta 88 convertible is being offered in Atlanta, Georgia with a clean South Carolina title in the seller's name.

I wonder what was 'turbo' about the 3 speed automatic?