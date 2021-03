Here's a kid with incredible basketball dribbling skills. According to his @ShotsZeke Twitter account, 7-year-old Zeke Vozniak practices basketball – and dribbling – "day in, day out" and has been at it for years, not just on a hoverboard but on treadmills, railroad tracks, down a staircase, and even the old-fashioned way – in front of a hoop. Watch one of his latest amazing performances:

Here he is in February demonstrating his skills on a treadmill obstacle course on Good Morning America: