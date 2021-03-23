Pixel_Encoder turns video into pixelated low-fi goodness

I chanced across Will Cecil's Pixel_Encoder, an Adobe plugin that renders video in a variety of pixelated styles, and loved its spooky low-fi look. I want this as a browser plugin, applying itself to every image and video, so my entire day turns into an impressionistic cyberpunk nightmare.
– User-friendly effect plugin to create eye-catching pixel animation sequences
– 7 fully modular presets for a variety of pixelated styles
– Incredible customization of colors, pattern size, horizontal/vertical detail, and more