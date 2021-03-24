Don Lemon shames Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz and others for their gun rhetoric "while Americans are dying"

CNN anchor Don Lemon has a message for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA), Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and the rest of their role-playing ilk: "Stop play politics with our lives."

And he asks his audience, "Are you being manipulated?" To which he promptly responds, "Yes!"

"Here we are again," Lemmon started off last night. "The right just ramping up the rhetoric without being willing to do anything about the gun violence that is killing us."

He then called out the above politicians one by one, showing us clips of their bogus ads and political rhetoric, exposing their insincerity about "protecting" Americans' second amendment rights, when in fact their real motive is all and only about money.

"They love to talk about the second amendment, love to pose with their weapons – they try to make it sexy. But the second amendment doesn't require us to submit to a lifetime of mass carnage," he said. "Don't play 'good guy with a gun' for your campaign ad while Americans are dying."

Via HuffPost