Florida mom's radical new approach to assaulting a child

Exiting a parent-vice principal meeting, Edith Riddle (34) and her daughter apparently attempted to leave campus through the cafeteria, pausing to beat the crap out of another student.

Interestingly, Riddle had a boxing glove glued to her hand the entire time she was in a meeting with the vice-principal.

KVUE:

Riddle had just exited the school with her own daughter after a meeting with the vice principal on campus, according to the report. Rather than exiting the campus directly, the daughter walked out of her way through the cafeteria to engage the victim in a fight, the report says. Riddle's daughter pushed the victim to the ground and threw some punches before the suspect also joined in punching the victim, who was lying on the ground, according to witnesses. A witness also said Riddle appeared to have a boxing glove attached to her left hand, according to the arrest report. The report says Riddle had the boxing glove on her hand when she arrived at the school and had told the school it was super glued to her wrist and she couldn't remove it. The victim suffered abrasions to her knees and forearms, according to the report. The girl's parent arrived at the school and told police she wanted to pursue criminal charges, the report says. The parent took the victim to St. Vincent's Hospital for a follow-up evaluation.

Whom did Riddle arrive on campus intending to punch, with semi-permanently attached blow deadening equipment?