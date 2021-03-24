Man carrying 5 guns, body armor arrested in Atlanta supermarket

After a week of two mass-shootings that killed 18 people in total, a man walked into a Publix grocery story in Atlanta, Georgia today with five guns, including two long guns and three pistols, as well as body armor. Police were called and he was immediately arrested. Thankfully, the man didn't shoot and nobody was hurt. According to WSB-TV, "the man will be charged with aggravated assault."

From WSB-TV:

Investigators say the man walked into the store just after 1:30 p.m. holding a rifle. He then went into the bathroom. A witness told us he was inside the bathroom and saw the man with a rifle in the stall behind him. He quickly alerted store management, who called police. As the man exited the bathroom, officers arrested him… The district attorney's office said the man will be charged with aggravated assault. Investigators said the man is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

And from AJC: