Man's final paycheck comes in form of 91,500 oil-covered pennies dumped in his driveway

Andreas Flaten of Georgia said his former employer gave him his final wages by dumping $915 worth of greasy pennies in his driveway. Flaten had been trying for some time to get his back pay from A OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City, and at one point complained to the Georgia Department of Labor.

From The Guardian:

In mid-March, Flaten said as he left his house with his girlfriend he noticed the pile at the end of his driveway. He said the coins were covered with some sort of oily substance and an envelope containing his final pay slip and an explicit parting message.

His nightly routine now consists of cleaning the pennies so he can cash them in. He said it took him about an hour and a half to clean several hundred coins.

"I think that's going to be a lot of work for money I've already worked for," he said. "It's definitely not fair at all."