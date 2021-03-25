Robert Fripp's Music for Quiet Moments series nearing its end

Back in May of last year, I announced the launch of an online ambient music series that Robert Fripp was going to be posting during pandemic isolation. I have been faithfully following the postings ever since. It was launched as a 50-week series, so it will soon be at an end.



Fripp saw the series as a "something to nourish us, and help us through these uncertain times." For me, and I'm sure many others, it has done just that. It's wonderful to read the comments of the postings to see how these pieces have impacted listeners, like the comments from frontline health workers calming themselves down after a trying shifts in the hospital. Beautiful stuff.

Image: Screengrab