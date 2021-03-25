At a hearing today about how disinformation spreads across Facebook, Google and Twitter, Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA) asks the CEOs if their platforms "bear some responsibility for disseminating disinformation related to the election and the Stop the Steal movement that led to the attack on the Capitol." Listen to the weasely answers from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, who won't give a straight "yes or no" that Doyle asked for. Only Twitter's Jack Dorsey says yes.
Twitter vs. Facebook CEOs: Different answers when asked if their platforms helped lead to insurrection
- disinformation
- Dorsey vs. Zuckerberg
- hearings
