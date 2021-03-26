Dominion sues Fox News for $1.6 billion for phony election fraud accusations

Fox News is the latest entity to be served with a complaint that it defamed Dominion Voting after Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. The corporation joins other august personages such as Mike "MyPillow" Lindell, Rudy Giuliana, and Sidney Powell (who is defending herself against the suit by claiming "no reasonable person" would believe what she says). Dominion seeks $1.6 billion in damages. To put that number in perspective, according to The New York Times, "For calendar year 2020, the company made about $3.1 billion in pretax earnings."

From AP:

Dominion's employees, from its software engineers to its founder, have been harassed. Some received death threats. And the company has suffered "enormous and irreparable economic harm," lawyers said.

One employee, Eric Coomer, told the AP he had to go into hiding over death threats because of the false claims. He has sued the Trump campaign, conservative media columnists and conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network.