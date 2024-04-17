Rudy Giuliani loses bid to overturn $148 million defamation judgment to election workers he lied about

Former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has lost his legal effort to overturn the $148m defamation judgment against him, the result of his lies about Georgia election workers who suffered death threats and harassment as a result. Giuliani falsely accused them of fraud as part of Donald Trump's own attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani is bankrupt and claims he owes $151m to various creditors.

"Giuliani's renewed motion urging this Court to reverse its prior findings and rulings and to override the jury's considered verdict on the basis of five threadbare arguments falls well short of persuading that 'the evidence and all reasonable inferences that can be drawn therefrom are so one-sided that reasonable men and women could not have reached a verdict in [plaintiffs'] favor,'" U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell said in her ruling Monday.

The two women still live in fear of Trump's supporters: "I will always have to be careful about where I go and who I will be able to share my name with," one told reporters after the original ruling, " … Money will never solve all of my problems."

