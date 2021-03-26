Dr. James Davenport, an astronomy professor at UW, confirms the light show was debris from the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket.
Falcon 9 rocket debris offers Oregonians free light show
- COMMENTS
- falcon 9
- oregon
- rockets
- the fire in the sky
Oregon car thief returns mistakenly abducted child, keeps car
A gentleman in Beaverton, Oregon inadvertently kidnapped a child whilst practicing the ancient art of car thievery. Upset at finding an immature human in the backseat, said upstanding citizen promptly returned the child to its mother, delivered a lecture on proper parenting, and absconded with the vehicle. Insider: He soon realized the 4-year-old was in… READ THE REST
Help save Oregon's Enchanted Forest
Enchanted Forest, one of the last family-owned non-corporate amusement parks in the US, needs your help after the pandemic and wildfires ruined their 2020 season. As James Norman shows in happier days above, it's a delightful forest adventure beloved for 50 years by families, recreational psychedelic users, and especially recreational psychedelic-using families. Via Atlas Obscura:… READ THE REST
Last Blockbuster Video store to be rented on Airbnb for $4/night
Bend, Oregon is home to the last Blockbuster Video store on the planet. Well, now it's been set up as an nineties-themed Airbnb rental. In September, for three one-night sleepovers, the room will be available for $4/night. Don't pull out your acid-washed jeans just yet though, this offer is open only to Deschutes County residents.… READ THE REST
This portable laptop charger keeps your most power-hungry devices alive for hours
There are power needs, and then there are real power needs. Everyone needs some emergency power when their smartphone or tablet starts getting low. For a quick burst of power, there is any number of cute, breezy little chargers that can plug right in and start getting your battery indicator back into the green. But… READ THE REST
Zoho Creator lets you make apps for your business with no coding experience
Every business leader knows their company needs to be responsive and adaptive to change, especially in its technology needs. But the real question is, what exactly are the technology needs of your company or brand? That answer changes from business to business, making it tough for many leaders to know exactly what they need to… READ THE REST
Launch brilliant AR marketing campaigns with no coding skills for $35 with Aryel
Augmented reality has been with us for a while, but beyond helping us chase Pokemon through public parks and office buildings, the true power of AR as a brilliant new marketing tool is only now beginning to be fully explored. Home Depot can show you what a particular paint color will look like on your… READ THE REST