Stretch is Boston Dynamics' new mobile robot for unloading trucks, grabbing boxes, and putting together pallets for shipping. It's designed to work in existing warehouse situations without requiring the space to be drastically reconfigured. The best moment in the clip is when Stretch pulls the robot dog Spot from a box, sets it down, and the mechanical beast scurries right off.
Boston Dynamics' new robot for moving boxes looks like a mechatronic scorpion
