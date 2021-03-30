Police dogs are trained to attack aggressors, so it's a wonder more four-legged officers don't do what this one did: attack the cop. During the Bristol, U.K. protests over the weekend, according to Daily Dot, officers grab and club a person who they might think is a protestor. They then pull the victim, who was later identified as a photographer, over a divider. As the photographer struggles to escape an officer's grip, a police dog bites the officer. Even when another officer tries to hold the dog back, it again tries to attack the officer. Now that's a well trained dog.
When officers get violent with who they think is a protestor, their own police dog attacks the cop
