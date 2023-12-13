Cease-fire activists protesting the Israel-Hamas war shut down a major freeway near downtown Los Angeles for more than an hour this morning during rush hour, causing fights and leading to 75 arrests. Cars were stalled for miles on the 110 as well as other connecting highways, according to NBC News, while commuters in the front of the line stepped out of their cars to shout at and physically confront the demonstrators. (See videos below.)

From NBC News:

Protesters linked arms at about 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Third Street. California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene, where the morning drive ground to a halt.

CHP officers began taking people into custody just before 10 a.m. Most of the protesters were removed by 10:30 a.m., but several cars appeared to have stalled due to mechanical problems, adding to traffic headaches. Tow trucks removed the vehicles.

The CHP said 75 people were arrested, but it was not immediately clear whether all were protesters.