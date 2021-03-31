If you love math puzzles, you'll love this sequence, discovered by mathematician Lionel Levine in 1997. Neil Sloane, founder of the OEIS (On-line Encyclopedia of Integer Sequences), explains the Levine Sequence – which escalates incredibly quickly – for numberphiles at any math level.
Math's incredibly fun "Levine Sequence" simply explained
- math
- math sequences
- numberphiles
