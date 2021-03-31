Watch the fireworks on Fox "News" when guest calls former Trump advisor a "liar" and a "grifter"

While debating the idea of "vaccine passports" (or Biden's Mark of the Beast according to toxic quack Marjorie Taylor Greene) on Fox "News" yesterday, explosive tempers were had by the guests. Democratic political commentator Chris Hahn laid down some truths that didn't sit well with former Trump campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp.

Hahn tried to explain that it's private companies – not the government – that is pushing vaccination passports so that private venues will be safe for every patron. "It is time for conservatives in this country to acknowledge we have a crisis and start joining the fight to end it and stop spreading lies about what's going on in this country," he said.

Apparently this was a trigger for Schlapp, who snapped. "I'm not going to take this from you! … You're not going to call Tucker Carlson a conspiracy theorist!" A shouting match then ensued, with Schlapp rehashing the illogical republican freedoms argument, "I stand for freedom! I stand for the freedom of the American people!" to which Hahn responded, "No you don't. You're a grifter."

Host Gillian Turner, who stayed silent for most of it, cringing at one point, finally steps in with a meek, "Let's not do name-calling guys, okay?"