The Beatles' 'Blackbird' sung in the indigenous Mi'kmaq tongue

Via WBUR:
A high school student from Nova Scotia, Canada, [16-year-old Emma] Stevens had the help of Katani Julian, who works in language revitalization. It's part of a combined effort to spread awareness of Indigenous language and culture.
"My language is very different from other ones," Stevens says. "There's a lot of syllables in ours. And there's a lot of long words that translate into something really easy in English."
'Blackbird' Sung In Mi'kmaq Seeks To Raise Awareness Of Indigenous Language [Robin Young and Jeannette Jones / WBUR]