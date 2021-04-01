The Beatles' 'Blackbird' sung in the indigenous Mi'kmaq tongue

Via WBUR:

A high school student from Nova Scotia, Canada, [16-year-old Emma] Stevens had the help of Katani Julian, who works in language revitalization. It's part of a combined effort to spread awareness of Indigenous language and culture.

"My language is very different from other ones," Stevens says. "There's a lot of syllables in ours. And there's a lot of long words that translate into something really easy in English."