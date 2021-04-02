Make a rubber-band-powered gadget to win at Jenga

Mark Frauenfelder

One of the reasons Jenga is hard to win is that when you slowly remove a block, friction will cause it to draw out adjacent blocks. But if you make a gadget like this one, you can shoot the blocks out without upsetting the stack. Cheating? Not if you photoshop and print out an amended copy of the rules — "One player is allowed to use a rubber-band-powered block shooter."