The surprisingly complex mechanism inside of a coffee drink carton

If you're never seen Big Clive's YouTube channel, you're welcome. Clive is like the Bob Ross of (usually) electronics teardown videos. With his gentle, chill demeanor and pleasant Scottish accent, Clive peeks under the hood of common and obscure electronics to find out how they work, to reveal bad, sometimes dangerous, designs, and just to have a fun poke around.

In this video, Clive explores the surprisingly complex mechanism inside of a carton of iced coffee. When twisted, the plastic cap engages a serrated plastic ring that cuts through a foil seal and then moves that seal out of the way without breaking it off — all usually unseen by the consumer.



Image: Screengrab