Fallout creator talks games, industry culture and more on extensive YouTube channel

Although the Fallout series is closely associated with Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Softworks nowadays (and now, apparently, Amazon Studios), it had far more humble beginnings. Prior to the license being bought and the subsequent development of Bethesda's Fallout 3, the original Fallout—still considered one of the best RPGs of all time and beloved to this day—was created by Tim Cain of Interplay Entertainment.

Far from being a one-trick pony, Cain also worked on such lauded titles as Fallout 2, Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines, and The Outer Worlds—and now, after decades in the games industry, he's sharing a bit of that wisdom on his YouTube channel.

As well as simple game design insight, Fallout creator Cain isn't afraid to discuss every aspect of the industry, such as his experiences as an openly gay game developer in the far different cultural landscape of the 80s and 90s. It's like listening to a kindly old programmer grandpa, and probably still worth a listen even if you've no interest in game dev yourself.