Rep. Matt Gaetz (Q-FL) is being investigated by the FBI for the potential sex trafficking of minors. John Oliver played a clip of Gaetz's disastrous appearance on Tucker Carlson's show, remarking, "Wow, imagine being the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend," and likens the episode to "Matt Gaetz Digs His Own Grave Adventure Hour."
John Oliver on Matt Gaetz: "Wow, imagine being the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend"
- COMMENTS
- child sex trafficking
- matt gaetz
CNN: Gaetz showed nudes to other lawmakers
Matt Gaetz, the lopfaced Florida Republican under DOJ investigation over underage sex allegations, showed nude photos of women to other lawmakers—a claim CNN attributes to anonymous sources. Gaetz allegedly showed off to other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, the sources told CNN, including while on the House… READ THE REST
The bizarre backstory of what led to the Matt Gaetz sex trafficking investigation
You've likely heard about the DOJ investigation into congressman Matt Gaetz and an alleged relationship with a minor. On last night's Rachel Maddow, she runs down the very bizarre story of how Gaetz's name surfaced during an investigations into a Florida tax collector who appeared to be checking off all of the corruption boxes while… READ THE REST
Matt Gaetz poses with so called "fans," only to be duped by comedy duo
The Good Liars were at it again when they trolled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) earlier this month, before an investigation into his possible underage relationship with a 17-year-old girl – and sex trafficking – became public. Gaetz thinks he's taking a photo with a couple of fans, but nah. Not this time buddy. He realizes… READ THE REST
The Twisty Mini can help smokers still enjoy a hit, but a lot more responsibly
Overall cigarette use has dropped by a hefty 26 percent over the past decade according to the American Lung Association. And you can bet that of those who consumed that remaining 74 percent, almost every single one of them knew tobacco smoke was not doing anything to help improve their overall health. Of course, one… READ THE REST
Men, stop looking like trolls. Use these grooming tools to clean up and save up to 78% off
Most guys will tell you that looking good is hard work. And it's not always successful work either. While women are often brought up with a sharp eye on grooming and looking their best, most guys did not pick up that lesson at a young age. That usually means they need a little more help… READ THE REST
This compression leg sleeve relieves pain and offers massaging and heat features
Watching a runner or jogger motor by while wearing a leg compression sleeve, it may be simple to shrug it off as just another trendy athletic accessory like a headband or spandex. But the truth is leg compression sleeves are a lot more than a fashion statement — and science backs that up. Sleeve wearers… READ THE REST