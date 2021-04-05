John Oliver on Matt Gaetz: "Wow, imagine being the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend"

Mark Frauenfelder

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Q-FL) is being investigated by the FBI for the potential sex trafficking of minors. John Oliver played a clip of Gaetz's disastrous appearance on Tucker Carlson's show, remarking, "Wow, imagine being the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend," and likens the episode to "Matt Gaetz Digs His Own Grave Adventure Hour."