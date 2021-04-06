Mark Zuckerberg loves him some Signal Messenger

According to India Today, cyber security researcher Dave Walker managed to sort out that Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal—the encrypted messaging service you should likely be using, too—to yap online with whoever it is that uncanny valley-looking androids enjoy conversing with.

From Dave Walker's Twitter Account:

"In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook.

Walker goes on to post the phone number (albeit partially blanked out) associated with the Facebook CEO's Signal account. So awkward.

That the CEO of the largest social media platform in the world—a company that owns two supposedly secure private chat apps—turns to an encrypted messaging service created by developers from outside of his own company speaks volumes about whether or not any of us should trust Facebook with our private conversations.

Original image via Flickr, courtesy of Anthony Quintano