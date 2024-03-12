Trump's Tiktok tantrum targets tech tycoon

Of the piles of vile and/or idiotic word garbage that have spewed out of DJ Trump since 2015, I have probably only agreed with him once or twice. We are certainly in sync when he says that Ron DeSantis has "no personality. And I don't think he's got a lot of political skill." But not much else.

That's why I was surprised to find myself in agreement with the Orange Fascist when he came out against banning TikTok. Now, of course, he said the opposite when he was president, so take it with a grain of salt. But I even agree with his reasoning:

"Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people."

Now, obviously he's just mad because Zuckerberg kicked him off Facebook after he incited an insurrection. But I believe in my bones that Facebook is a blight, if for no other reason than they handed Trump the election by allowing their platform to be (mis) used as a firehose of misinformation. We all know the reasons that Facebook is so dangerous but it was never laid out more clearly than in the documentary The Social Dilemma. A must see.

So, while it pains me, I have to agree: killing TikTok will only strengthen Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook and that's not in anyone's interest.

Isn't there some way to solve the national security issues surrounding TikTok without making Zuckerberg the world's first trillionaire?

