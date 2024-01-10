Zuckerberg's side hustle: raising astronomically priced beef on his $270M Hawaii ranch

Things are going well for Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, who seems to be settling in nicely at his $270 million beachfront compound in Kauai, Hawaii. He's taking to raising Wagyu and Angus cattle and teaching his daughters the importance of getting your hands dirty to earn your daily bread.

"Started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai," he wrote on Instagram, "and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch. We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated. Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees. My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious."

Fun fact: Zuckerberg bought the prime acreage for his ranch by "pressuring Native Hawaiians into selling their ancestral land through litigation," reports NBC News. That must make Zuckburgers even more delicious!