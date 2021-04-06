The only good "Q" is a Star Trek "Q"

The new Star Trek: Picard trailer declares the return of "Q." This Q is batshit crazy but a lot of fun, as opposed to the current-era fictional character guiding Capitol insurrectionists and loonie Karens.
Wait for the end and hear the well-remembered Q cackle.
Jean-Luc Picard is about to get reacQuainted with his greatest adversary. (No, that's not a typo.)
John de Lancie will reprise his role as Next Generation trickster god Q on Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, Paramount+ announced on Monday. The announcement was part of Star Trek's "First Contact Day" series of events; de Lancie also appeared on the Picard virtual panel to confirm the news. Production on Season 2 of Picard is already underway, with a premiere set for 2022 on Paramount+.
The streamer also released a teaser for the new season, with Picard narrating a tour of his French wine chateau and saying "the true final frontier is time." We see shots of Milton's Paradise Lost and a model of Picard's old ship the Stargazer before the camera settles on a playing card — the Queen of Hearts — which burns up until only the "Q" remains. Then we hear Q's taunting voice reminding us that "the trial never ends" before he cackles with glee.