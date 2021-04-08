Julie Nolke "Explaining the Pandemic to My Past Self" exactly one year later

Last April, comedian Julie Nolke popped into the past and hinted about the pandemic to her January self, who was totally confused. At the time, it was hilarious to see how things had changed in just a few months, and "hey," we thought, "it's funny because this ain't gonna last." She then updated past self in June, and again in October. Now, exactly one year later from her first "Explaining the Pandemic to My Past Self," she returns to January 2020 Julie, and it's just bitter-funny, but not so hilarious, realizing that this sketch still works only because, well, the pandemic is surprisingly still here – with even more material to work with than before.

You can watch the first three episodes of this sketch here.