Incredible video of a lightning bolt disintegrating a tree outside a high school yesterday

Yesterday, Zeus unleashed his wrath on a poor pine tree outside Wautoma High School in Wautoma, Wisconsin.
(US National Weather Service Green Bay Wisconsin, thanks Bob Pescovitz!)
Yesterday, Zeus unleashed his wrath on a poor pine tree outside Wautoma High School in Wautoma, Wisconsin.
(US National Weather Service Green Bay Wisconsin, thanks Bob Pescovitz!)
Every year, Monarch butterflies travel 3,000 miles from Canada and the norther United States to Central Mexico's Oyamel fir forests. Once they arrive, they rest until Spring. Then…. it's time to get busy. (Smithsonian: Epic Animal Migrations—Mexico) READ THE REST
In recent years, true crime documentaries have become all the rage. Sometimes though, the evil lies in our own backyard… Michael Paul Stephenson's Discovery+ documentary Attack of the Murder Hornets unironically disguises a nature documentary a a true crime show, writes Kate Knibbs at Wired. It reminds me of what a contemporary TV adaptation of Gordon… READ THE REST
This really happened, and was captured on video in Southern California last month. From Huntington Park, California: "I was driving back home with my family when I had to stop at the red light on State and Randolph St. I saw the tumbleweed rolling down the street when it got to the corner of Randolph… READ THE REST
Cats…they're a challenge, aren't they? As a cat parent, simple, easy answers for keeping your feline active, engaged, and energized aren't usually very simple. And if they are, they probably aren't going to hold your kitty's attention for long. They're pretty smart — and they get bored with one-trick pony toys and games pretty quick.… READ THE REST
For decades, Dell has been one of the go-to brands for that trusty, reliable desktop computer tower, particularly its heritage Optiplex series. While many may blow past the old desktop in favor of newer, flashier, more portable laptops or mobile devices, there's at least one simple fact shoppers need to keep in mind: Despite all… READ THE REST
Technology lines always blur over time. And no area is this more evident in recent years than in the morph between e-readers and tablets. E-readers used to just be used for curling up with an e-book and, well, reading. But with the advent of smaller components and more capabilities packed into a smaller space, e-readers… READ THE REST