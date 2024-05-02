Daring biker rides an abandoned watermain through the mountains

Watching this daring biker ride across an abandoned water main through the mountains is both terrifying and awe-inspiring.

The stunning views of the surrounding forest combined with the biker staying balanced on this tiny, moss covered pathway, looks more like a dream than reality.

I'm barely brave enough to ride a bike down a normal, wide open trail. Some parts of the pathway look pretty high up, and I imagine falling is not an option in this situation. I can't fathom the amount of practice it takes to be able to pull off a bike ride like this.

