For Wired video, a Survivalist Answers Survival Questions From Twitter.
Have you ever wondered how to start a campfire if matches are the only thing on hand? Or if you should drink your own urine if lost in the wild? Donny dust answers these questions and a ton of others that can supply you with life-saving tips if you ever find yourself alone and afraid in the wilderness.
Some of my favorite parts of the video included learning how to make a knife out of wilderness materials at 02:12, and how to survive falling through the ice at 18:28.
Here's a full list of timestamps for all the fascinating topics covered in the video:
00:00 Survivalist Support
00:13 Drinking Urine
00:32 No Compass
01:45 Die By Exposure
02:12 How to Make a Knife
03:49 Dental Hygiene
04:41 No Matches, No Lighter
07:07 Beaver Fever
07:36 Grizzly Attack
08:53 4 Types of Knots
10:18 Most Nutritious Insect
11:00 Sharpening Machetes
11:25 Core Four
12:43 Lake Water
13:35 Cleaning Clothes
14:41 Treating Injuries
15:30 Hunting Rabbit
17:00 LifeStraws
17:26 Fish Trap
18:28 Falling Through Ice
19:34 Igloos
20:35 Natural Shelters
21:08 Combatting Loneliness
21:47 Vegetarian Survivalist
22:34 Safest Game
23:06 Only One Item?
23:33 Lost on a Hike
